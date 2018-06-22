June 22, 2018   Conventions, Featured Posts

Origins 2018 – Gameplay II

CentCom2018 SPLASH gameplay

More pictures around the gaming halls ~

GrogHeads Newsdesk, 21 June 2018

If you can’t find a game you want to play at Origins, you’re just not trying hard enough.  Our wargaming we highlighted in an earlier article, but here’s plenty of other games to check out – including a few wacky, home-brew, and off-the-wall ones – and we’ve still got more to come.

photos by Corrine Mahaffey

