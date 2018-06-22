Origins 2018 – Gameplay II

More pictures around the gaming halls ~

GrogHeads Newsdesk, 21 June 2018

If you can’t find a game you want to play at Origins, you’re just not trying hard enough. Our wargaming we highlighted in an earlier article, but here’s plenty of other games to check out – including a few wacky, home-brew, and off-the-wall ones – and we’ve still got more to come.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

photos by Corrine Mahaffey

Chat about it below, or in our forums, or hit our FaceBook page >>