What’s Gus Playing? Episode 10

Our pint-sized pistoleer picks up Pike & Shot ~

Lloyd Sabin, 18 December 2017

Well my Polish campaign in Medieval 2: Total War (with the Stainless Steel mod) looks to be wrapping up in a way I didn’t really want…Hungary, Novgorod and now Venice have all found savory bits to lop off my increasingly small empire and I fear I may be knocked out of the campaign soon. Witness some of the below shots.

So, now getting depressed about my collapsing Polish empire, I turned to Pike and Shot: Campaigns to get my mind off of it. There are dozens of skirmishes, battle scenarios and player made campaigns to choose from. Without doing too much background research I chose to play a Battle of Mohacs (1526) scenario as the Hungarians defensively against the Ottoman onslaught.

Back to brighten your next Monday!

Chat about it below, or in our forums, or hit our FaceBook page >>