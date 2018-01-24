2018 Convention Calendar

Your local convention… and plenty of national ones! ~

GrogHeads Staff, 23 January 2018

Obviously, we pimp Origins pretty hard because that’s the one where we have our “official” presence. But there’s plenty of gaming all over the country (and Europe!) that you can check out if Origins isn’t in your schedule or budget.

If we missed your local one let us know (links / feedback at the bottom) and we’ll try to remember for next year.

Game On!

8-11 Feb, Seattle, WA

An ASL tournament, along with the Hank Award and all sorts of hex-and-counter goodness.

Williamsburg Muster

16-18 Feb, Williamsburg, VA

A new date this year, but the same wargaming fun. There’s also an additional boardgame area run by TAGS that includes all sorts of non-wargames. This annual wargaming convention is hosted by the Hampton Roads Wargamers.

Playthrough

17-18 Feb, Raleigh, NC

A newer convention, but growing like crazy. A mixture of digital and tabletop games, with previous exhibitors including folks like Epic Games. A big free-to-play area of classic consoles complements another large area of open tabletop gaming.

StrategiCon: OrcCon

16-19 Feb, Los Angeles, CA

One of three conventions from the StrategiCon guys in the LA area. Heavy tabletop focus with a lot of Eurogames, as well as RPGs, and other fantasy/sci-fi games.

DundraCon

16-19 Feb, San Ramon, CA

It’s RPG-heavy, but does include enough board games to keep you busy all weekend. DDC also includes their own seminar series, with a West Coast edition of the War College.

WinterFest

16-24 Feb, Sandusky, OH

Going into their second decade, this a wargaming-only convention that’s smaller than most, but heavily focused on grogs.

PrezCon

19-25 Feb, Charlottesville, VA

Over 95 Tournaments and 50+ Demo events, and no additional fees to enter games (i.e., no tickets) – one price pays for all the gaming you can cram in over the convention. They’ve also got the Meeple League for Eurogamers. Dealer room includes GMT, Worthington, and Columbia, among others.

OwlCon

23-25 February, Houston, TX

Hosted by the gaming club at Rice University, this Houston convention includes 100-odd board gaming events, plus at least that many RPG events, as well as minis and LARPs.

Hammerhead Wargames Show

3 Mar , Newark Showgrounds, UK

50-odd games on a single day, with visitor participation expected. They’ve got a lot more info in our forums, too. It’s a minis-heavy show, but that’s normal in England.

TwisterCon

16-17 Mar, Midwest City, OK (suburb of OKC)

A variety of tabletop games, including a bunch of ACW and AWI, as well as X-Wing minis. Also includes an extensive flea market.

Cold Wars

15-18 Mar, Lancaster, PA

This year’s theme is “A Good Day to Die Hard”. Minis-focused, but also includes a variety of other wargames and game dealers.

GMT East

23-25 Mar, White Plains, NY

One of GMT’s “house” conventions, featuring a ton of their games.

San Marino Game Convention

4-6 May, San Marino, which is not a part of Italy, just surrounded by it

Wargaming across the pond, with a variety of Euro-focused scenarios and games.

HuzzahCon

18-20 May, South Portland, ME

HuzzahCon is a wargaming-heavy gathering in New England that includes minis and tabletop gaming, tournaments, raffle prizes, and more.

StrategiCon: Gamex

25-28 May, Los Angeles, CA

One of three conventions from the StrategiCon guys in the LA area. Heavy tabletop focus with a lot of Eurogames, as well as RPGs, and other fantasy/sci-fi games.

KublaCon

25-28 May, San Francisco, CA

Friend-of-Grog and GrogCast guest Anthony Gallela was once heavily involved, and KublaCon gives you and a few thousand friends a weekend of gaming in the Bay area and a dozen-odd dealers in the exhibitor area.

Nexus Game Fair

31 May – 3 June, Milwaukee, WI

A solid tabletop show with a hefty dose of cosplay. There are a bunch of tabletop minis games, too, as HMGS tends to show up.

Southern Fried Gaming Expo

8-10 June, Atlanta, GA

A combination of tabletop gaming, classic/retro digital gaming, and a heapin’ helpin’ of pinball machines.

ConSimWorld Expo

23-30 June, Tempe, AZ

This one is all-wargames-all-week Some folks will spend the entire weekend playing one monster ‘grail’ game, and others will just shop and sit through guest speakers and seminars.

ORIGINS

13-17 June, Columbus, OH

Featuring the GrogHeads Central Command – Command Post Wargaming, teaching sessions, tabletop wargames, guest speakers, tactics seminars, and more.

And our kids-specific program for the under-14 generals-in-the-making will be back!

LibertyCon

29 June – 1 July, Chattanooga, TN

Steve Jackson himself plays in a variety of events at this one. You get a mixture of gaming, literary, and artistic luminaries, and attendance is capped low to keep an intimate atmosphere.

Historicon

12-15 July, Fredericksburg, VA

Tournaments, seminars and a Hobby University of painting classes and events. Attendance usually runs 3700ish, so there’s plenty of folks to game with. Minis-heavy, of course, but plenty of other games, too.

World Boardgaming Championships

21-29 July, Seven Springs, PA

The BPA’s largest event is the annual World Boardgaming Championships® (WBC) where about 1,500 people from around the world compete to be named champion of their favorite games. By vote, BPA members select the 100 or so games (the “Century Group”) in which competitions are scheduled.

GenCon

2-5 Aug, Indianapolis, IN

It’s the anniversary edition, as they celebrate GenCon 50. Go. Play.

DragonCon

30 Aug -3 Sep, Atlanta, GA

Games, fantasy, sci-fi, comics, art & literature, and more… There’s a decent gaming component, but it’s a much more general fantasy and sci-fi convention with a lot of other media thrown in for good measure. And with over 70,000 attendees (you read that right) you should be able to find someone to game with.

Pacificon Game Expo

30 Aug -3 Sep, Santa Clara, CA

Up in the Bay Area, you can game a bit over Labor Day weekend, with a Wargamer Boot Camp, and a whole lot of other wargaming.

StrategiCon: GateWay

31 Aug-3 Sep, Los Angeles, CA

One of three conventions from the StrategiCon guys in the LA area. Heavy tabletop focus with a lot of Eurogames, as well as RPGs, and other fantasy/sci-fi games.

BuckeyeGameFest

TBD, Columbus, OH

The Jim Reasoner War Room opens a few days earlier, and they’ve got one of the best check-out-and-play libraries you’ve ever seen. You can also find info on CSW, too.

ASLOK

TBD Oct, Cleveland, OH

Well, it’s called ASL Oktoberfest, so you can probably figure it’s in October. Anywho… it’s a whole weekend of ASL. Have fun!

Southern Front

21-23 Sep, Raleigh, NC

Minis-focused tabletop gaming weekend from Triangle Simulation Society. Includes a robust number of vendors from the minis wargaming world, too.

EssenSpiel

25-28 Oct, Essen, Germany

The über-con of all game conventions – you and 100,000 of your closest friends all gaming away for a long weekend. Grab your passport and getouttahere!

Carnage Royale

TBD Nov, Killington, VT

Mainly board games and RPGs, strategy game players will find some lighter wargames, or arrange to meet up friends for a bigger wargame while at the show.

BottosCon

TBD Nov, Vancouver, BC

The Canadians weigh in with a mixture of wargames, minis, and board games, going on about 10 years of gaming in Vancouver. There’s a game swap, organized events, and a whole of pre-arranged one-on-one matches, as well as plenty of pickup games.

GameHoleCon

8-11 Nov, Madison, WI

Old-school RPGs galore, as a lot of old TSR holdovers and old fans & friends are still local. Lots of other tabletop games, and a variety of minis events, too.

MACE

9-11 Nov, Charlotte, NC

MACE outgrew its original High Point, NC roots and is now in the big city. All manner of tabletop games, including RPGs and board games, are out for the weekend.

BGG.CON

14-18 Nov, Dallas, TX

Run by the BGG website guys, with an impressive dealer room and a lot of small/indie publishers there showing off new games.

San Diego Historical Games Convention

TBD Nov, get this… SAN DIEGO!

Board games, minis games, whatever… just make it a historical wargame and get to it. Oh yeah, the weather’s not bad, either.

Battleground

TBD Nov, Stockton-on-Tees, UK

Always trying to bring the best selection of both display and participation games to the show, some presented by local games clubs and others by traders demo’ing their wares.

