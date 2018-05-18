GrogCast Season 6 Episode 12 – The Kriegspielers

So for the past, well… forever, we’ve had a forum-based Kriegspiel for the battle of Jena-Auerstedt being run in our forums. The battle is now over and the AARs are trickling out to our site. But we wanted to bring in some of the participants to talk about the actual conduct of the game, including how they joined the fray, what they thought of the format, and what they learned from wargaming in an information-constricted environment.

The cast of characters includes Jim O as The Kriegmeister, Dr S as the French delegate, Vance as the Prussian Taskmaster, and Chris as The Guy Who Showed Up Late™.

