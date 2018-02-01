Polyversal Kickstarter
Gaming Nostalgia – Justifiers

Small-press, high-concept role-playing in space, with human-animal hybrids and lots of planetary exploration

  1. andyinsdca says:
    February 1, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Looks like you can buy PDFs of the original book and supplemental material online. http://www.rpgnow.com/product/101586/Justifiers-RPG

    • Brant Guillory says:
      February 1, 2018 at 4:21 pm

      thanks! It was a fun read back in the day. I never got a chance to play, but I made several characters with the rules.

