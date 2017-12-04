What’s Gus Playing? Episode 9

The pummelin’ pocket Pomeranian packs a punch ~

Lloyd Sabin, 4 December 2017

I continue with my Polish campaign…the year is now 1313 and to get to this point I had to trample the Lithuanians and Kievan Rus while playing nice so the Holy Roman Empire wouldn’t do the same to me.

At this point it’s not exactly a two front war as much as it is a battle against two advanced, pissed off enemy powers.

In between, Hungary and Novgorod got all uppity and are trying to wipe me from the face of the earth. At this point it’s not exactly a two front war as much as it is a battle against two advanced, pissed off enemy powers.

The Stainless Steel AI is putting up a good fight, more so on the campaign map than on the tactical map, but I am finding myself being smacked around nonetheless. See some of the below images to find out exactly how I got to this point of questioning my nation’s independence and even it’s existence in the next few turns. If I annoy one more power…that may be the tipping point and then I’ll be fully on the defensive.

At the same time, tech advances are making the game more interesting and fun, even while becoming more deadly. I hope to develop some useful gunpowder tech to really stick it to the Hungarians and Russians, before they can develop such ordnance themselves. And before the Mongols perhaps coalesce in to a larger threat…they are always waiting in the wings.

As you can see I continue to be impressed with Stainless Steel. It adds endless variety to Medieval 2: Total War and it would take literally years to even start to get bored.

Visit next week to see if I can survive!

Chat about it below, or in our forums, or hit our FaceBook page >>