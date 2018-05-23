Skull Tales: Full Sail! ~ Kickstarter

An exclusive look at the prototypes in action ~

GrogHeads Newsdesk, 23 May 2018

The guys over at Eclipse Editorial have an exploding Kickstarter that’s reeling in pledges like a pirate chases booty.

The Skull Tales: Full Sail! pirate-themed boardgame mixes a combination of naval adventures at sea with individual actions ashore, and crew & ship management in between. As of now, there’s over 3400 backers that have pledged almost $400,000 toward the game, including a couple of our own GrogHeads.

We’ve got an exclusive look at the game in action with some of the printing press prototypes, thanks to the guys at Eclipse, and Draco Designs.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The stretch goals aren’t quite yet to Reaper Minis levels, but getting close. Right now, there’s over 80 minis to go with a plethora of tiles, ships, and adventures.

