Forum Database Trouble!

Crap! We blew up our database! ~

GrogHeads Newsdesk, 13 July 2018

Apparently the Russian hacker disapproved of the latest episode of Dragon Up The Past and they took down our forum database. Either that, or our YUUUUUUGE fanbase has posted so many messages that we blew up the server. Go with whichever one makes you feel better 🙂

Meanwhile, you can always just use the comment area below this post to continue to discuss and/or commiserate.

Or hit our Facebook page.

Or our Twitter feed.

Or you could, y’know… go play a game!

