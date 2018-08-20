What’s Gus Playing: Dishonored – Death of the Outsider, part 2

The second act of our secluded steampunk story spins silently ~

Lloyd Sabin, 20 August 2018

Continuing towards the end of Dishonored – Death of the Outsider, and total time spent in-game is approaching 20 hours. I told you I play my games slow.

I told you I play my games slow.

Each level appears to get slightly larger than the last, culminating in the final level (#5) which is made up of several massive mining buildings interconnected by tunnels. The creepy occult factor continues to rise as well, as I get closer to the eponymous Outsider, fighting through swaths of cultists and hellhounds just to get a chance at Him.

Screenshots are uncaptioned below, they speak for themselves as far as beauty and a haunting quality. Environments covered include the final moments in the large bank level (level 3), a conservatory (level 4), and the beginning of the final level I am in now, at a remote mining complex on an island to the north of Karnaca.

Enjoy, thanks for reading and see you next week…I should be moved on to a new game by then!

Chat about it below, or in our forums, or hit our FaceBook page >>