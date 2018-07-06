July 6, 2018 Dragon' Up The Past, Featured Posts
Dragon’ Up The Past – Fighting Crime & Failing Quizzes
The early ’80s come back to life through another classic Dragon Magazine ~
Brant & Jim, 6 July 2018
Back after our Origins-induced haze of wargaming, Brant & Jim dive back into another classic issue of Dragon Magazine. Why the cameo from the Skeletons of Jason & The Argonauts? It’s not like we were gonna tell you; you gotta listen!
Chat about it below, or in our forums, or hit our FaceBook page >>