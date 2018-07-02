What’s Gus Playing: Total War: Warhammer 2 – Tomb Kings Campaign

The Magnificent Munchkin of Martial Mayhem Meanders Mischievously ~

Lloyd Sabin, 2 July 2018

Damn it’s hot outside. As I write this it’s almost 100 degrees just beyond my window. I can’t bear the real heat out there anymore today so what better faction to play in Total War: Warhammer 2 than the one set in the brutal wastelands of Warhammer’s Great Desert and the Land of the Dead? None…absolutely none!

In this Tomb Kings campaign, the majority of the lore is brand new to me and strikes me as quite dark and bizarre. For a few turns I think that maybe I made a mistake and should just go and play something else until the campaign sinks its sharp, bony fingers in to the soft gaming part of my brain and I become hooked.

Tasked with finding five Books of Nagash to make my Tomb King faction unbeatable, I find myself getting drawn in to the game, which plays equal parts strategy game and adventure + exploration game. It is similar to the original Total War: Warhammer (which I played and came close to not losing as Norsca) but with more options and more varied story paths. There’s a lot about the Tomb Kings that is quite bizarre to my n00b gaming eyes, but I have grown to appreciate their undead, desert combing ways instead of being freaked out by them…mostly.

The tech tree is divided in to dynastic components and much like the rest of their faction traits, they are very heavily influenced by ancient Egyptian history, from their names to their architecture to their weapons. Imagine the undead Ptolemies and you have a good idea of what the Tomb Kings are all about. The Undead Ptolemies will also be my band name once I learn to play the drums. Tomb Kings can also raise armies without the need for cash, since there soldiers are mostly dead.

This is the first few hours of my campaign so I have not fought any battles in tactical mode yet, but I expect them to be bizarre spectacles to say the least. There are dozens of smaller elven, dwarfish, vampiric, human and other influenced factions and more major ones like the Dark Elves, High Elves, Skaven and Beastment roaming the map, looking to control a vast, powerful magic vortex. But Tomb Kings appear to be a different breed, so the Books of Nagash are our goals.

Enjoy the below shots…the looks to be quite the bizarre campaign.

More dark fantasy bloodletting next week. Thanks for reading!

