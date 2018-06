Origins 2018 – Costumes!

Plenty of non-traditional garb at the show ~

GrogHeads Newsdesk, 20 June 2018

There were a wide variety of costumes at the show, and many of them weren’t involved in the costume contest. Here are some scenes from the contest –

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Click onward for many of the other costumes around the show throughout the weekend.

Photos by Corinne Mahaffey

Chat about it below, or in our forums, or hit our FaceBook page >>