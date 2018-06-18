Origins 2018 – Scenes from the GrogHeads Central Command

For the fifth year in a row ~

GrogHeads Newsdesk, 18 June 2018

photos by Corrine Mahaffey

For our fifth year at Origins (and our fifth straight year of not having our name right in the site book!) the GrogHeads crew set up our Central Command for wargaming at Origins. Located over the C-Hall, one of the two gaming halls, we were a little further back from the front doors than in years past, but still hard to miss near the CABS Board Room.

Interestingly enough, we were probably one of the 4- or 5-most-filmed booths at Origins, mainly because we were in the background of most of the video the guys posted from The Dice Tower, who were right across the aisle from us. We were in hailing distance of Academy Games’ playing area, and wedged in between the minis paint-&-take, and the Star Realms deckbuilder. Most importantly, we had our own little chunk of concrete for gaming, and we made the most of it.

