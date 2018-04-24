GrogHeads Central Command Origins Events 2018

What’s coming up in Columbus this summer? ~

GrogHeads Staff, 24 April 2017

Per GAMA, event registration goes live on 2 May.

This year, we’ve got a variety of things for you to check out –

Kids! The Junior General kids’ table is back! We’ve got 3 games that we’ll be running all weekend, in shorter 1-hour sessions. And for any kid who plays all 3 games at least once each, and completes 1 extra mission, we’ve got a special Junior General prize. These games are for kids age 7-14, and they must have an adult come to the table with them.

Team / Group events! Command Post Wargaming is back, and this year, we've got an old-school Kriegspiel to go with it! We also have big team games of Sergeants! and Lock'n Load Tactical, and a play-with-the-designer for Quartermaster General.

Tournaments! We've got tournaments for Table Battles, Manouevre, and Nations At War.

Origins War College! GrogHeads will be sponsoring/leading 4 talks at the Origins War College, and we've included those in our events below (note that these will be in the OWC rooms, not in our gaming area).

Wait… what's that? A Kids event that's also a Group event?! Yep! We've got a big multi-board game of Commands & Colors Napoleonics specifically for the kids to play a mega-big game.

Oh yeah, and an open gaming table (see details at the bottom of the page)

Which companies are here with us?

Tiny Battle Publishing! New this year, showing off their series In The Trenches

Hollandspiele! Another new one this year, presenting several games: BitsKrieg for the kids, Supply Lines of the American Revolution for the adults, and Table Battles for the tournament-inclined.

Lock'n'Load Publishing! Nations at War (and a tournament), LNLT, and tanks for the kids

Enterprise Games! With their support for our GMT events again this year, we've Time of Crisis, Talon, C&C Napoleonics for the kids, and the Maneouvre tournament

Griggling Games! Quartermaster General, and some expansions

Lost Battalion Games! The always-awesome Sergeants! games are back, and look for their award-winning tiles, too

Over 50 events across 4 days, for all your wargaming goodness.

Plus, the Sunday morning raffle, and a bonus this year – an absolutely FREE event on Wednesday night, as we hold a Kriegspiel for anyone who wants to join us, starting at 4pm. If there’s enough demand (and enough pizza) we might even run it twice! This is a chance to kick off your gaming weekend in style, with a come-check-it-out-with-nothing-to-lose event from your favorite wargaming miscreants – us!

When you’re looking for our events in the Origins master event grid, they all start with “GrogHeads Presents”. We did that to make it easier to find when sorting through a giant spreadsheet with over 6000 events, however we stripped it out of the names on our event grid here just to simplify the listings.

Don’t forget that everyone who plays in our events gets a discount with our vendor partners, and gets entered for some great Sunday-morning raffle prizes. There’s also at least one prize for one of the players at every one of our events.

Note that the kids’ events – as noted above – have a special prize for kids who check out all of the different kids games, and do not have prizes for each individual event.

Click through for the sortable table of events

Event # Event Name Start Date Start Time Event Duration Program 6283 Skirmishers in the Age of Gunpowder 06/14/2018 900 1 Hr Origins War College 7823 Kids Wargaming - Bitskrieg 06/14/2018 1000 1 Hr Kids Table 7800 In The Trenches 06/14/2018 1000 2 Hrs 7836 Kids Wargaming - Tank on Tank 06/14/2018 1200 1 Hr Kids Table 7803 Time of Crisis 06/14/2018 1200 2 Hrs 7828 Sergeants! 06/14/2018 1200 2 Hrs 7795 Supply Lines of the American Revolution 06/14/2018 1300 2 Hrs 7815 Nations at War 06/14/2018 1300 2 Hrs 7832 Kids Wargaming - Commands & Colors Napoleonics 06/14/2018 1400 1 Hr Kids Table 7808 Talon 06/14/2018 1400 2 Hrs 7841 Command Post Wargaming 06/14/2018 1400 4 Hrs CPX 7824 Kids Wargaming - Bitskrieg 06/14/2018 1600 1 Hr Kids Table 7804 Time of Crisis 06/14/2018 1600 2 Hrs 7818 Lock'n Load Tactical 06/14/2018 1600 2 Hrs 7829 Sergeants! 06/14/2018 1700 2 Hrs 7837 Kids Wargaming - Tank on Tank 06/14/2018 1800 1 Hr Kids Table 7812 Quartermaster General 06/14/2018 1800 2 Hrs 7798 Table Battles Tournament 06/14/2018 1800 3 Hrs Tournament 6284 Soviet Air Force 1922 - 1945 06/15/2018 900 1 Hr Origins War College 7833 Kids Wargaming - Commands & Colors Napoleonics 06/15/2018 1000 1 Hr Kids Table 7819 Lock'n Load Tactical 06/15/2018 1000 2 Hrs 7830 Sergeants! 06/15/2018 1000 2 Hrs 7807 The Manoeuvre Tournament 06/15/2018 1000 6 Hrs Tournament 6285 Irregular Warfare 06/15/2018 1100 1 Hr Origins War College 7825 Kids Wargaming - Bitskrieg 06/15/2018 1200 1 Hr Kids Table 7809 Talon 06/15/2018 1200 2 Hrs 7842 Command Post Wargaming 06/15/2018 1200 4 Hrs CPX 7838 Kids Wargaming - Tank on Tank 06/15/2018 1400 1 Hr Kids Table 7816 Nations at War 06/15/2018 1400 2 Hrs 7801 In The Trenches 06/15/2018 1400 2 Hrs 7822 Sergeants! Mega-Game 06/15/2018 1400 2 Hrs Special Event 7827 Kids Wargaming - Commands & Colors Napoleonics 06/15/2018 1600 1 Hr Kids Table 7813 Quartermaster General 06/15/2018 1600 2 Hrs 7820 Lock'n Load Tactical 06/15/2018 1700 2 Hrs 7799 Kids Wargaming - Bitskrieg 06/15/2018 1800 1 Hr Kids Table 7796 Supply Lines of the American Revolution 06/15/2018 1800 2 Hrs 7843 Command Post Kriegspiel 06/15/2018 1900 4 Hrs CPX 6286 Kriegspiel's Modern Applications 06/16/2018 900 1 Hr Origins War College 7839 Kids Wargaming - Tank on Tank 06/16/2018 1000 1 Hr Kids Table 7802 In The Trenches 06/16/2018 1000 2 Hrs 7811 Commands & Colors Napoleonics BIG KIDS BATTLE 06/16/2018 1000 3 Hrs Kids Table 7817 Nations at War Tournament 06/16/2018 1000 6 Hrs Tournament 7805 Time of Crisis 06/16/2018 1100 2 Hrs 7844 Command Post Wargaming 06/16/2018 1200 4 Hrs CPX 7826 Kids Wargaming - Bitskrieg 06/16/2018 1400 1 Hr Kids Table 7810 Talon 06/16/2018 1400 2 Hrs 7797 Supply Lines of the American Revolution 06/16/2018 1400 2 Hrs 7840 Kids Wargaming - Tank on Tank 06/16/2018 1600 1 Hr Kids Table 7831 Sergeants! 06/16/2018 1600 2 Hrs 7806 Time of Crisis 06/16/2018 1700 2 Hrs 7834 Kids Wargaming - Commands & Colors Napoleonics 06/16/2018 1800 1 Hr Kids Table 7835 Kids Wargaming - Commands & Colors Napoleonics 06/16/2018 1800 1 Hr Kids Table 7814 Quartermaster General with the Designer 06/16/2018 1800 4 Hrs Special Event 7821 Lock'n Load Tactical Mega-Game 06/16/2018 1900 4 Hrs Special Event The Big Kriegspiel Playtest (free!) 06/13/2018 1600 4 Hrs CPX The World-Famous GrogHeads Wargaming Raffle 06/17/2018 1200 1 Hr Chaos!

Please note that the times of the 2 talks on Friday at the War College were accidentally switched. The talk on the Soviet Air Force will be at 9am, and the talk on Irregular Warfare in Wargames will be at 11am. Our grid has the times right, but the Origins events grid does not.

The Open Gaming Table!

Sometimes you just want to sit down with some friends and play your own game, or show off something in progress for others to ogle. Rather than struggle to find a spot in the back corner of the hall, or pay extra to set up in the Board Room, we’ve got a Grog-friendly gaming table for folks who want to play their own games while hanging out with the Cool Kids™ at Ft Kickass.

How does it work?

We’ve got 4-hour blocks that you can sign up for at the show (9a-1p, 2-6p, 7-11p), and that table is yours for those 4 hours, plus the cleanup time to clear off for the next group to come in.

The rules (such that they are):

You cannot charge for anyone to play at the open gaming table, whether tokens, cash, pizza slices, or gold bullion. You cannot sell anything at the open gaming table. This is strictly for gaming, not for trying to circumvent the vendor restrictions about selling games without a booth. Don’t sell anything, advertise a website to buy anything, or tell folks to meet you at 4th and High St to score a copy of anything. Sign-ups will run out approximately 24 hours. No showing up on Wednesday and booking Saturday and Sunday before anyone else can get there. You cannot book back-to-back sessions to stretch out your playing time. The point is to let a lot of people get a bunch of different games on the table. If you book the last session of the day, and our guys are still manning the booth for late-night gaming, you’re welcome to stay until we close up shop, but you have to tear down to be ready for the next game in the morning. You cannot interfere with any other events on the other tables. You have to have taken a shower within the past 24 hours.

Just come find us on Wednesday, and we’ll start signing folks up!