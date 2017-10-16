What’s Gus Playing, Episode 3

The pint-sized playa’ gets witchy on ya ~

Lloyd Sabin, 16 October 2017

The Witcher 3

Hearts of Stone

The Witcher 3 is still my go to game for almost any mood. Feeling like some creepy scares? Witcher 3. Want some eastern European-flavored dungeon spelunking? The Witcher 3. Scantily-clad fantasy women of all shapes and sizes? Again, Witcher 3.

So it was with some sadness that I completed the main quest a few months ago and shelved it for a few months. Enderal filed the gap for a while but then October hit (despite the 80-degree temps and hair-ruining humidity) and here I am again, needing a Witcher fix. I know there is a kind and loving gaming god because there are the DLC expansion packs Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. Blood and Wine is the equivalent of almost an entire other Witcher game, so I saved that and jumped in to Hearts of Stone earlier this week. And all those feelings came rushing back.

A feeling of wonder at the detail of the game world. A feeling of revulsion at some of the monsters – there is a briny, bulbous, puss-filled toad encountered within the first few hours of Hearts of Stone that I failed to get a screen-shot of. You’re welcome. And of course a constricting of my shorts upon looking at some of the new potential lady-dates for Geralt in Hearts of Stone.

I am generous with my newly discovered finds and have posted a few of them below for your perusal. If you are one of the 6 people left on Earth who have not played The Witcher 3 by all means pick it up. And if you are one of the slightly higher number of people who have not bought the DLC packs yet, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine beckon.They are by far some of the best value for your gaming dollar that you will find out there. Just look at some of these shots!

So clearly I have only just scratched the surface of Hearts of Stone and there is a lot more to see and playthrough, but even in a ‘smaller’ DLC pack the Witcher vibe of wonder is still there in full force.

Make sure to check out future installments of What’s Gus playing when I put in some time with some old favorites like Medieval 2: Total War, and yes, some new games like Total War: Warhammer, Shadow of War, Wolfenstein: The New Colossus and more!

