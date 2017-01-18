January 18, 2017 Featured Posts, Research 1 Comment
2016 Readers’ Choice Award Voting
Have your say about your favorite 2016 games ~
GrogHeads Staff, 18 January 2017
It’s time to get your votes in for the Readers’ Choice Awards for game-year 2016.
The only required items are the overall digital / tabletop games, at the end of each of those categories.
This year we’ve made a few changes:
- We’ve consolidated the overall number of categories within the tabletop/digital divisions, to try to keep them as consistent as possible year-to-year
- We’ve added an “AAR of the Year” category, at the request of the readers and members of our forums
- We received no nominations for miniatures rules/expansions, so we’re not doing away with them as a category, but we can’t give you what you don’t nominate!
I love CIV VI and HoI IV!