GrogCast Season 6 Episode 9 – Walking Backwards Thru History, part 3

The GrogCast 00:00 / 1:20:56 1X

20 April 2018 ~

After a few weeks of other discussions, Brant and Craig are back to talk about some of their favorite games through different historical eras, and are joined this week by Doug/panzerde. The plan was to start at the American War of Independence, and work our way backwards from there. We did, in fact, start at the AWI. We just didn’t make it very far back from there.

Battles in the Age of Reason, Pub Battles, HPS’s AWI games (including Campaign 1776), Liberty or Death, Hold the Line, Empires in America, and even Assassin’s Creed all make an appearance, as does GMT’s AWI series, and yes, we do mention Europa Universalis. “What did you play this week” also talks Ogre, Synthetik, and whole bunch of VR gaming.`

And yes, we’re still shamelessly begging for some ratings on iTunes, in our quest to get enough ratings to show up on their podcast recommendations.

Discuss this episode below, or pop into our forums to chat >>