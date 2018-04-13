GrogCast Season 6 Episode 8 – Zooming In On The Battle

Lucky Friday the 13th of April 2018 ~

Mirth & Cyrano (aka “Chris” and “Jim”) join us to talk about what they played last week, what they preordered last week, and whether or not “ahistorical” results are desirable in a wargame. We also discuss whether or not games about specific battles (Gettysburg, Stalingrad, Waterloo) are too “pre-ordained” in the way they’re scaled, as though they are “zoomed in” too far.

So we don’t talk so much about specific games as we do specific battles, but the still cover a handful of games, like Age of Eagles, and Tiller’s upcoming Eylau game, along with Paths of Glory, the COIN series, a few different DVG games, Panzer Corps, and some others.

And yes, we’re still shamelessly begging for some ratings on iTunes, in our quest to get enough ratings to show up on their podcast recommendations.

