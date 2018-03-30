GrogCast Season 6 Episode 6 – Interview With Brian Train

30 March 2018 ~

Game Theorist Designer Brian Train joins the GrogCast!

There’s a lot of discussion of Brian’s designs over the past 25 years, including longer discussions of Chile ’73, Tupamaro, Colonial Twilight, A Distant Plain, The Scheldt Campaign, Nights of Fire, and others. We’ve also got our usual “What did you play this week” and a quick digression of what wargame words work in Scrabble.

What’s your favorite Brian Train design?

