GrogCast Season 6 Episode 14 – Walking Backwards Thru History, part 4

25 May 2018 ~

We’re wrapping up season 6 with another travel back through our wargaming past. This time we’ve got Craig/Jarhead and Gary/Ardwulf joining to talk about the medieval and Renaissance time periods, and drifting back to the end of Rome and the start of the dark ages.

We talk about all sorts of games, ranging from the Total War and Crusader Kings series on digits, to the Great Battles of History on the tabletop, and include tips of the cap to Warrior Knights, King Arthur, Pike & Shot, Robin Hood, The Ancient World (GMT), and Cataphract, among plenty of others.

That’s a wrap on Season 6, and while we’ll bring you plenty of coverage from Origins over the Summer, we’ll fire up Season 7 of The GrogCast in the Fall!

