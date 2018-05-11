GrogCast Season 6 Episode 12 – Jim Werbaneth Interview

11 May 2018 ~

Designer / publisher / editor / developer / reviewer / professor / curmudgeon / animal-astronaut trainer Jim Werbaneth swings by for a chat in a unique GrogCast.

Recorded on-site at the incomparable The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC, we cover Jim’s game designs, his Line of Departure magazine, and how his college teaching overlaps with his wargaming in his political/historical interests.

Jim’s work, including magazine subscriptions, can be found at www.jimwerbaneth.com

