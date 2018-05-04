GrogCast Season 6 Episode 11 – Joel & Bart and the CMANO Novel

4 May 2018

GrogHeads’ own Airborne Rifles (Joel) and Gunner98 (Bart) discuss their new novel, and the Command: Modern Air/Naval Operations scenarios that inspired it, including their alternate-history timeline that starts to diverge back in 1989, and leads to the shooting war that broke out back in 1994.

Bart tells us all about the scenarios he’s already built, and the ones that are coming soon (WW3 in the Caribbean?), as well as the Northern Fury ones that inspired Joel’s original forum AARs. Joel talks about the AARs as a starting point, and building a story around them.

When are we going to start seeing the novel(s)? They’ll tell you all about it when you listen!

