GrogCast Season 5 – Premiere Episode

7 July 2017 ~

Kicking off our new season with Cyrano, Panzerde, and Barthheart, the three amigos talk about wargaming in the age of gunpowder, kriegspiel vs hex-and-counter, and some Origins entertainment (yes, we’re still talking about Origins – it was fun, OK?).

Don’t forget to leave us a review over on iTunes, and help us get enough to start getting some visibility in their rankings.

Discuss this episode below, or pop into our forums to chat >>