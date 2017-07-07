DGS Games
July 7, 2017

GrogCast Season 5 – Premiere Episode

7 July 2017 ~

Kicking off our new season with Cyrano, Panzerde, and Barthheart, the three amigos talk about wargaming in the age of gunpowder, kriegspiel vs hex-and-counter, and some Origins entertainment (yes, we’re still talking about Origins – it was fun, OK?).

