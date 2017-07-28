GrogCast Season 5 – Episode 4

28 July 2017 ~

Michael’s MIA again, so Bison and MetalDog are joining Brant to discuss learning curves on computer wargames, moving gamers from casual games into wargames, role-playing collections, and getting replayability out of simpler games.

What do we talk about? The Operational Art of War III, Mystara, Alea Acta Est, biology class, El Grande, variations of Risk as gateways, Dust (the original, not Tactics), BattleLore, and Hollow Cell.

