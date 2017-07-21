Polyversal Kickstarter
July 21, 2017     No comments

GrogCast Season 5 – Episode 3

21 July 2017 ~

Michael returns, and he and Brant discuss some summer gaming, and movies & music for the background during your gaming sessions.  This is a shorter episode, and yes, we should’ve had Gus on it for that very reason ~

What do we talk about?  Papers, Please; Splendor on the phone; 3d printing; Dragon SlayerOutpost Gamma; some music & movies & YouTube playlists; and, well…   THRUST STICKS

Don’t forget to bounce over to iTunes, and give us a rating, so we can start showing up in their charts.

 Discuss this episode below, or pop into our forums to chat >>

Full podcast feed here, and iTunes feed here

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *