GrogCast Season 5 – Episode 3

21 July 2017 ~

Michael returns, and he and Brant discuss some summer gaming, and movies & music for the background during your gaming sessions. This is a shorter episode, and yes, we should’ve had Gus on it for that very reason ~

What do we talk about? Papers, Please; Splendor on the phone; 3d printing; Dragon Slayer; Outpost Gamma; some music & movies & YouTube playlists; and, well… THRUST STICKS

