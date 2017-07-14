GrogCast Season 5 – Episode 2

14 July 2017 ~

Season 5 continues with Brant, and guests Toonces and Mirth. We discuss Cold Waters, and General Quarters using Topside Miniatures, and naval wargaming just for fun. We cover some of the headaches of the Total War series, finding a balance of complexity & ease of play, and we talk about big game groups & finding folks with whom to game.

And yes, Brant called a “Kriegspiel” a “Kickstarter”… damned “KS” initials

