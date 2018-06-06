Huzzah! – Photos from the Convention

Portland, Maine has a game convention?! ~

Chris Paquette, 6 June 2018

Every May, the good folks at the MHWA set up their long weekend of HUZZAH! It started as a minis-heavy gaming convention and has expanded to other tabletop games, as well. But lets face it, it’s the minis that look the best on the table.

click images to enlarge

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

And stay tuned for more convention coverage all summer long!

Chat about it below, or in our forums, or hit our FaceBook page >>