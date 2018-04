#TBT at GrogHeads!

TWERPS was a semi-tongue-in-cheek RPG/adventure game in the early 90s that was a very flexible system for whatever adventure goodness you could want. Different wordbooks expanded into specific genres, and their take on ‘Mechs was a solid parody of Battletech, but a decent game in its own right, too.

click images to enlarge

