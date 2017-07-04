Does this play like a somewhat more complicated version of a game like Risk or Axis and Allies?



I never expected to see this old chestnut being played here.



Indeed it does. It's by Milton Bradley...well, the first iteration of it back in the 80s was. I think FFG has the license and republished it a few years ago. This is the MB version...I think.It's one of my favorites of the old MB system. Axis & Allies is overdone to death but there's several good iterations of that system. Conquest of the Empire was a fun one but it was near impossible to survive as one of the 'middle' groups in that game. Shogun (yes, I know it's called something else now, but my copy says Shogun on it) is a much more complicated version of A&A in a way. And Broadsides and Boarding Parties is easily my favorite of that game...wish I still had it. No idea what happened to it...probably time and wear and being a silly kid.I'll keep at this then...it's kind of a fun diversion!