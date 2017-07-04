Instead of being out celebrating the declaration of independence for the greatest country on Earth ('Murica!!!), I am instead sitting here fortified with wine and wishing I'd brought my physical copy of Fortress America. But then, I remembered, VASSAL has it! THE HISTORY
In the late 20th century, international terrorists detonated a crude nuclear device in the Persian Gulf. The destruction was complete, and the damage irreversible: within days, the major source of Western oil seeped into the desert, and was gone. Global panic ensued; an emergency summit meeting was held. World leaders, unable to resolve the ongoing threat of terrorism, concentrated on the immediate threat of dwindling energy reserves.
And...blah blah blah, TL;DR, whatever...if you really want to read the history behind this, feel free to check it out at this link, in the first few pages
. I can't find a PDF version where I can copy and paste, and that's a lotta typing if I want to copy it all free-hand. Sorry, but...pass! Please note, I'm probably going to miss some things regarding the rules...I own the original board game, the one with the Saddam Hussein look-alike on the cover, and I played it to death...30 years ago. Hopefully I won't fall too far off the mark.THE BOARD
The Western Invader, otherwise known as the Asian People's Alliance, comes hard at the west coast of the US of A. Action 1: Reinforcements
has already been completed by placing their initial invading masses on America's western shores.Action 2: Declare Battles
has been completed by the Western Invader.
In the north, Portland - that bastion of hipster culture, which is about due for a beat-down anyway - is being assaulted by combined arms, while other Asian People's Alliance (APA) forces assault western Washington State and northern California. If they bring Communism with them, likely it will be business as usual anyplace you see here.
In the south, both San Francisco and Los Angeles are under attack as well. As in the north, it is unlikely that, should the APA occupy any of these two metropolises, that anyone will notice.Action 3: First Movement
has been completed, as you can see above. APA helicopter brigades swiftly occupy most of northern California (likely upsetting the local winery weekend outings, no doubt).
Now, we hit Action 5: Combat
(Action 4 is Fire Lasers, and only applicable to the USA player).
Using the Teal 3D dice roller to take images (http://a.teall.info/dice/
), these stalwart Portland defenders roll...
...and fail miserably, most likely electing to hide in their coffee shops while their bicycles are fitted with cross-country tires so they may flee to the east.
Now, the Asiatic hordes roll. First, the Bomber rolls a d10...
...and they can't miss much easier than that. The surrender banners must be distracting their aim!
Next are the two APA Hovertanks...
...and one hits while one misses.
Finally, the two APA Foot units try to tread upon Portland, and roll...
...again, with one hitting and one missing. The valiant Portland defenders are no more.
Now, for the Battle of San Francisco (Operation: Collateral Damage From Friendly Fire)...
First, the defenders fire. Both USA Foot units need a 5 or 6 on a d6 in order to score a hit.
They echo their brethren from further north in their cries: "Please! Occupy Us!"
Now the APA gets to fire. First, the bomber and helicopter (a d10 and d8, respectively)...Note: Ignore anything that appears in the screenshot other than the dice; that totaling mechanism is something the 3D roller does, but it's not pertinent to what I'm doing, here.
Both score hits, clearing out San Francisco of defenders faster than a Trump rally in Golden Gate Park.
Now, comes Battle: Los Angeles!
First, the US Hovertank and Foot units roll in defense (needing a 5 or higher on a d8 and d6, respectively)...
The US Hovertank hits, but the Foot unit misses. The Hovertank can choose to eliminate either a Foot or Mechanized unit, and chooses to destroy the Mobile Unit.
Now, the remaining APA forces attack, but don't get the benefit of a combined attack...so they'll have to roll a 6 or higher. The Helicopter first rolls a d8...
...and chooses to knock out the Hovertank.
Now, the two APA Foot units each roll a d6, needing a 6 to eliminate the remaining US Foot unit...
...and for the first time, an APA assault fails. Los Angeles still stands.
Next comes Action 6: Second Movement
. Instead of being what a wargamer does after eating too much Taco Bell, this is where the Western Invader moves in to occupy the spaces where they declared battle.