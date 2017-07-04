« previous next »
Pages: [1] 2

Author Topic: Fortress America!  (Read 383 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline BanzaiCat

  • Arquebusier
  • ***
  • Posts: 13606
Fortress America!
« on: July 04, 2017, 10:11:38 PM »
Instead of being out celebrating the declaration of independence for the greatest country on Earth ('Murica!!!), I am instead sitting here fortified with wine and wishing I'd brought my physical copy of Fortress America. But then, I remembered, VASSAL has it! :)

THE HISTORY

In the late 20th century, international terrorists detonated a crude nuclear device in the Persian Gulf. The destruction was complete, and the damage irreversible: within days, the major source of Western oil seeped into the desert, and was gone. Global panic ensued; an emergency summit meeting was held. World leaders, unable to resolve the ongoing threat of terrorism, concentrated on the immediate threat of dwindling energy reserves.

And...blah blah blah, TL;DR, whatever...if you really want to read the history behind this, feel free to check it out at this link, in the first few pages. I can't find a PDF version where I can copy and paste, and that's a lotta typing if I want to copy it all free-hand. Sorry, but...pass! :)

Please note, I'm probably going to miss some things regarding the rules...I own the original board game, the one with the Saddam Hussein look-alike on the cover, and I played it to death...30 years ago. Hopefully I won't fall too far off the mark.

THE BOARD



The Western Invader, otherwise known as the Asian People's Alliance, comes hard at the west coast of the US of A. Action 1: Reinforcements has already been completed by placing their initial invading masses on America's western shores.



Action 2: Declare Battles has been completed by the Western Invader.

In the north, Portland - that bastion of hipster culture, which is about due for a beat-down anyway - is being assaulted by combined arms, while other Asian People's Alliance (APA) forces assault western Washington State and northern California. If they bring Communism with them, likely it will be business as usual anyplace you see here.



In the south, both San Francisco and Los Angeles are under attack as well. As in the north, it is unlikely that, should the APA occupy any of these two metropolises, that anyone will notice.



Action 3: First Movement has been completed, as you can see above. APA helicopter brigades swiftly occupy most of northern California (likely upsetting the local winery weekend outings, no doubt).

Now, we hit Action 5: Combat (Action 4 is Fire Lasers, and only applicable to the USA player).

Using the Teal 3D dice roller to take images (http://a.teall.info/dice/), these stalwart Portland defenders roll...



...and fail miserably, most likely electing to hide in their coffee shops while their bicycles are fitted with cross-country tires so they may flee to the east.

Now, the Asiatic hordes roll. First, the Bomber rolls a d10...



...and they can't miss much easier than that. The surrender banners must be distracting their aim!

Next are the two APA Hovertanks...



...and one hits while one misses.

Finally, the two APA Foot units try to tread upon Portland, and roll...



...again, with one hitting and one missing. The valiant Portland defenders are no more.



Now, for the Battle of San Francisco (Operation: Collateral Damage From Friendly Fire)...



First, the defenders fire. Both USA Foot units need a 5 or 6 on a d6 in order to score a hit.



They echo their brethren from further north in their cries: "Please! Occupy Us!"

Now the APA gets to fire. First, the bomber and helicopter (a d10 and d8, respectively)...



Note: Ignore anything that appears in the screenshot other than the dice; that totaling mechanism is something the 3D roller does, but it's not pertinent to what I'm doing, here.

Both score hits, clearing out San Francisco of defenders faster than a Trump rally in Golden Gate Park.



Now, comes Battle: Los Angeles!



First, the US Hovertank and Foot units roll in defense (needing a 5 or higher on a d8 and d6, respectively)...



The US Hovertank hits, but the Foot unit misses. The Hovertank can choose to eliminate either a Foot or Mechanized unit, and chooses to destroy the Mobile Unit.



Now, the remaining APA forces attack, but don't get the benefit of a combined attack...so they'll have to roll a 6 or higher. The Helicopter first rolls a d8...



...and chooses to knock out the Hovertank.



Now, the two APA Foot units each roll a d6, needing a 6 to eliminate the remaining US Foot unit...



...and for the first time, an APA assault fails. Los Angeles still stands.

Next comes Action 6: Second Movement. Instead of being what a wargamer does after eating too much Taco Bell, this is where the Western Invader moves in to occupy the spaces where they declared battle.




Logged

Offline BanzaiCat

  • Arquebusier
  • ***
  • Posts: 13606
Re: Fortress America!
« Reply #1 on: July 04, 2017, 10:12:25 PM »
Any interest in me continuing with this? I should have thought of it earlier in the day when I had more time...but regardless if there's interest I'll keep at it! :)
Logged

Offline ComradeP

  • Viking
  • ****
  • Posts: 524
Re: Fortress America!
« Reply #2 on: July 05, 2017, 01:45:34 AM »
If you like writing and have the time, please continue. This section of the forum doesn't get all that many readers.

Does this play like a somewhat more complicated version of a game like Risk or Axis and Allies?

I have to wonder what brought the designers to their esthetic choices. A hovertank that looks like a snail or something from the early stages of aquatic evolution? A yellow-red map? How did that happen? It looks very 70's-80's, but if you played it decades ago then it's accurate in that regard.

Somewhere in SoCal:

-I want to make a game man!
Awesome dude!
-Like, with a board...that's yellow! Primary colours dude!
Far out!
-and a bit of red, you know, to make things more orange. Orange gives good vitamins.
Totally!
Logged

Offline mirth

  • Admiral of the Douche-Canoe Navy
  • Musketeer
  • *
  • Posts: 34869
  • What did you do, Ray?
Re: Fortress America!
« Reply #3 on: July 05, 2017, 06:57:34 AM »
I never expected to see this old chestnut being played here.
Logged
"Everything's better with apple cider vinegar and a squeaky clean urethra." - Gus

Offline BanzaiCat

  • Arquebusier
  • ***
  • Posts: 13606
Re: Fortress America!
« Reply #4 on: July 05, 2017, 09:54:43 AM »
Quote from: ComradeP on July 05, 2017, 01:45:34 AM
Does this play like a somewhat more complicated version of a game like Risk or Axis and Allies?

Indeed it does. It's by Milton Bradley...well, the first iteration of it back in the 80s was. I think FFG has the license and republished it a few years ago. This is the MB version...I think.

Quote from: mirth on July 05, 2017, 06:57:34 AM
I never expected to see this old chestnut being played here.

It's one of my favorites of the old MB system. Axis & Allies is overdone to death but there's several good iterations of that system. Conquest of the Empire was a fun one but it was near impossible to survive as one of the 'middle' groups in that game. Shogun (yes, I know it's called something else now, but my copy says Shogun on it) is a much more complicated version of A&A in a way. And Broadsides and Boarding Parties is easily my favorite of that game...wish I still had it. No idea what happened to it...probably time and wear and being a silly kid.

I'll keep at this then...it's kind of a fun diversion!
Logged

Offline mirth

  • Admiral of the Douche-Canoe Navy
  • Musketeer
  • *
  • Posts: 34869
  • What did you do, Ray?
Re: Fortress America!
« Reply #5 on: July 05, 2017, 09:59:59 AM »
Quote from: BanzaiCat on July 05, 2017, 09:54:43 AM
Quote from: ComradeP on July 05, 2017, 01:45:34 AM
Does this play like a somewhat more complicated version of a game like Risk or Axis and Allies?

Indeed it does. It's by Milton Bradley...well, the first iteration of it back in the 80s was. I think FFG has the license and republished it a few years ago. This is the MB version...I think.

It looks like the MB version, though I haven't seen the updated FFG version.

A&A, Fortress America, and a couple others were part of the MB 'Gamemaster' series, iirc.
Logged
"Everything's better with apple cider vinegar and a squeaky clean urethra." - Gus

Offline BanzaiCat

  • Arquebusier
  • ***
  • Posts: 13606
Re: Fortress America!
« Reply #6 on: July 05, 2017, 10:10:43 AM »
 :smitten: Gamemaster series...

I still remember the moment I went into the toy store a few stores down from the Waldenbooks I worked at...and finding those MB games on the shelves! I bought every single one each time I had a paycheck!
Logged

Offline mirth

  • Admiral of the Douche-Canoe Navy
  • Musketeer
  • *
  • Posts: 34869
  • What did you do, Ray?
Re: Fortress America!
« Reply #7 on: July 05, 2017, 10:15:00 AM »
We played the hell out of those games back in the day. A&A far more than the others, but they were all fun. Good gateway games.
Logged
"Everything's better with apple cider vinegar and a squeaky clean urethra." - Gus

Offline BanzaiCat

  • Arquebusier
  • ***
  • Posts: 13606
Re: Fortress America!
« Reply #8 on: July 05, 2017, 10:16:40 AM »
I liked A&A so much back then. I got my first copy when I was 16 at Christmas. When I saw the other MB games in that toy store I was all WHOAOOOAAAAAAA they made more? ? ? ?

A&A was so spellbinding I bought a second copy so I wouldn't have to use chips! :)
« Last Edit: July 05, 2017, 10:21:46 AM by BanzaiCat »
Logged

Offline mirth

  • Admiral of the Douche-Canoe Navy
  • Musketeer
  • *
  • Posts: 34869
  • What did you do, Ray?
Re: Fortress America!
« Reply #9 on: July 05, 2017, 10:19:49 AM »
I've owned 5-6 copies of A&A over the years. I think I still have a copy of the OG game.
Logged
"Everything's better with apple cider vinegar and a squeaky clean urethra." - Gus

Offline BanzaiCat

  • Arquebusier
  • ***
  • Posts: 13606
Re: Fortress America!
« Reply #10 on: July 05, 2017, 10:22:17 AM »
They sent me several copies of different ones a while back but I've not had time to do coverage. I think I own every iteration of it now.  ;D
Logged

Offline mirth

  • Admiral of the Douche-Canoe Navy
  • Musketeer
  • *
  • Posts: 34869
  • What did you do, Ray?
Re: Fortress America!
« Reply #11 on: July 05, 2017, 10:25:04 AM »
Quote from: BanzaiCat on July 05, 2017, 10:22:17 AM
I think I own every iteration of it now.  ;D

That's a lot of games.
Logged
"Everything's better with apple cider vinegar and a squeaky clean urethra." - Gus

Offline JasonPratt

  • Arquebusier
  • ***
  • Posts: 10698
  • Now let us see what the future will bring...
    • The Evangelical Universalist
Re: Fortress America!
« Reply #12 on: July 05, 2017, 10:27:38 AM »
My brother and I tried several times to play this, but never got attached to it for no reason I can recall. We played several games of Gamemaster Shogun. (And A&A; we got all three somehow as kids.)
Logged
JRP vs JRP vs JRP vs -- the GMT boardgame CHURCHILL

Me vs Barth -- DC1: Blitz

Survive Harder! In the grim darkness of the bowl there is only, um, Amazons. And tentacles and midgets. Not remotely what you're thinking! ...okay, maybe a little remotely.

PanzOrc Corpz Generals -- Season One complete; Fantasy Wars AAR

The full pdf of Cry of Justice has been posted to the Grogheads Book category here.

Offline BanzaiCat

  • Arquebusier
  • ***
  • Posts: 13606
Re: Fortress America!
« Reply #13 on: July 05, 2017, 10:38:10 AM »
Quote from: mirth on July 05, 2017, 10:25:04 AM
Quote from: BanzaiCat on July 05, 2017, 10:22:17 AM
I think I own every iteration of it now.  ;D

That's a lot of games.

I'm down with OPP (Out of Print Playables)...yeah you know me

Quote from: JasonPratt on July 05, 2017, 10:27:38 AM
My brother and I tried several times to play this, but never got attached to it for no reason I can recall. We played several games of Gamemaster Shogun. (And A&A; we got all three somehow as kids.)


I loved Fortress America; I played it solo a lot. One thing that doesn't endear it well with more than 2 players is the whole 'dogpile on the wabbit' thing, which can be bad if the USA player is not experienced in the game.
Logged

Offline mirth

  • Admiral of the Douche-Canoe Navy
  • Musketeer
  • *
  • Posts: 34869
  • What did you do, Ray?
Re: Fortress America!
« Reply #14 on: July 05, 2017, 10:42:49 AM »
Quote from: BanzaiCat on July 05, 2017, 10:38:10 AM
One thing that doesn't endear it well with more than 2 players is the whole 'dogpile on the wabbit' thing, which can be bad if the USA player is not experienced in the game.

Yeah, I never saw that happen. Other than almost every friggin time :P
Logged
"Everything's better with apple cider vinegar and a squeaky clean urethra." - Gus
Pages: [1] 2
« previous next »
 