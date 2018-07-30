What’s Gus Playing – Tyranny

After surrendering to Total War: Warhammer 2, Gus tries on a new mistress to his gaming passions ~

Lloyd Sabin, 30 July 2018

Winding down my summer of high fantasy gaming and still smarting from a major defeat in battle in Total War: Warhammer 2, I switched over to Tyranny by Obsidian for a few hours. It was only a few hours because Tyranny is quite dense with lore, and, already fatigued from Warhammer, I put Tyranny aside for another day to give it the time it deserves to shine.

If you’re willing to take the plunge with Tyranny, be ready to read a lot. Some gamers don’t dig this, some love it.

That said, the first 3-4 hours are excellent and different than most traditional isometric RPG games on PC…think Baldur’s Gate, Icewind Dale, and Pillars of Eternity with some new ideas introduced, like world-shaping. It will become more clear with the screen shots below.

If you’re willing to take the plunge with Tyranny, be ready to read a lot. Some gamers don’t dig this, some love it. I was somewhere in between, but chalked it up to timing. If I had started off my summer fantasy gaming binge I would have been much more in to it. That’s why I temporarily put it aside. I will be back, for sure, when I am in the mood for some deep, dark fantasy that allows me to be as bad as I wanna be.

For now, check out the intro screen shots below along with some shots of the first few hours of gameplay and see if Tyranny is something that will please the little fantasy golem in you.

It’s clear that a lot of time and care went in to Tyranny’s creation. Feeling that way, I wanted to appreciate the game with a clear head so I put it aside for now.

Thanks for reading and see you again in two weeks…we all need a vacation, even from a hobby like gaming, once in a while!

Chat about it below, or in our forums, or hit our FaceBook page >>