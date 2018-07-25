SEAL Team Flix – First Look!

Who gives a flick about what’s in the box?! ~
Vance Strickland, 25 July 2018
Here’s an unboxing my latest game arrival, Seal Team Flix.
Big heavy box.
Here’s why it’s heavy. Lots and lots of cardboard and bits.
Also comes with a nice insert to hold all the bits.
Two booklets, one rule book and one scenario/campaign book.
Rule book is full colour, large print and a full of examples. 31 pages might be a bit heavy from some people used to “lighter” games.
Back of rule book has a complete summary of the game on one page. Nice!
Scenario/campaign book is also full colour. Scenarios can be played as stand alone skirmishes of in a branching linked campaign.
Log sheet to keep track of your troops in a campaign.
Three large die punched sheets with control boards, standees, and markers.
Four of the standees for the good guys… and gals.
Side boards for specific high skill tasks. Can you take out the terrorist without harming the hostage?
Six different maps. Hotel, subway station, and airport among them. Small walls need to be assembled.
Closeup of airport map. Patrol zones for terrorists and locations for objectives.
Standee stands, dice, and timer. Also cover blocks and the different types of shot discs.
Three decks of cards. Top is equipment to help your team. Middle are your primary weapons. See that each uses different size shots. Bottom are advanced skills you can earn.
Looks to be a lot of fun… but lots of assemble first.
Chat about it below, or in our forums, or hit our FaceBook page >>