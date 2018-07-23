What’s Gus Playing: Total War: Warhammer 2 Tomb Kings – Part 3

Danger dwarf’s doldrums drag diffidently ~

Lloyd Sabin, 16 July 2018

We have now entered the summer doldrums. How do I know this? Because I have become bored and restless with my current gaming. Roughly about 150 turns in to my Total War: Warhammer 2 campaign, and I began to lose interest. Why? Perhaps the units and setting are just a bit too fantastical to me. Or maybe it’s because I suck at the tactical battles. Or there is the chance that I have been playing fantasy games for the last 3-4 weeks and I just need something new. Most likely it is a combination of all these factors and more that have turned my Tomb Kings campaign in to a long slog, with an end in sight, but far away.

The Tomb Kings are not recommended for new players, by the game itself, in the faction selection screen. I am not a new Total War player but I am new to Warhammer, so I suppose there are a lot of intricacies to the Tomb Kings that I need to brush up on. I liked what I saw during this campaign – but there was a ton of lore…a little overwhelming and a bit unforgiving. So this carried over in to the tactical battles. I never felt 100% confident in what I was doing and always felt I did not know the full capabilities of my lords or my troops. Not the fault of the game, but my own fault for not studying up enough.

At this point I had two of the five Books of Nagash I needed. I gathered three full-stack Tomb King armies and declared war on the Vampire Counts, and went straight for the jugular in an attempt to grab the third book. Well after a short siege of their fortress city called The Awakening, their garrison and one full stack of bloodsuckers came at me, and totally bitch-slapped me. I lost every thing and was reeling back to my own dark, sandy domains. It was that embarrassingly complete loss that had me put aside the game for now, because it probably set me back another 150 turns until I could gather strength again and attempt to snatch another three Books of Nagash. So for now I put aside the fantasy war grind.

If you read last week’s installment you saw that Steam was not behaving well for me and I could only grab a small hand full of shots. I make up for that this week with as many as I can squeeze in here before I say good bye to the Tomb Kings…for a while.

And so it was that I decided to put the Tomb Kings aside for a bit.The campaign could easily turn out to be 300+ turns or more, and it was bogging down in to a repetitive turns that began blending in to each other…build armies of less than stellar units, use heroes to try to weaken enemy armies, cities, and fortresses, get my ass handed to me (more often than not) and try again for another 25 turns. I did seize two Books of Nagash but I was exhausted. Time to switch it up a bit and play something else…no offense to Total War: Warhammer 2. I just need a break. It’s me, not you.

Thanks for reading!

