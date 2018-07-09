What’s Gus Playing – The Witcher 3: Blood & Wine

Which Witcher is Witchier than the Witches of the the Witcher? ~

Lloyd Sabin, 9 July 2018

The Witcher 3 is second only to Skyrim as my favorite action RPG, probably of all time. Having completed the main story line and Hearts of Stone, that leaves only Blood & Wine left for me to enjoy…which makes me kind of depressed. Guess I should enjoy it, relish it, take it into my arms and tell it I love it. Well I did a few days ago when I took my first tentative steps in to the Duchy of Toussaint. This area of the game is as big as some other action RPGs in their entirety, and is more than a little similar to how I imagine Mediterranean France to look.

And of course it’s very Witchery…there are new creatures to slay, dungeons to explore, armor to wear, and the main story itself (I am only a few hours in) is excellent. However I have to say that the balancing of Blood & Wine is not good…there are amped up enemies everywhere and I had to turn the difficulty down many times to advance. The worst example of this is a tiny side story mission called Extreme Cosplay.

At the beginning Extreme Cosplay seems like a simple affair with some interesting historical twists and some funny reenacting that Geralt takes part in. When the true nature of the mission is revealed, the action becomes insanely hard…more difficult than any mission I can remember previously in The Witcher 3, both the main game and Hearts of Stone. But since Extreme Cosplay is not connected to the Blood & Wine story at all, it can be skipped. Which is exactly what I plan on doing because it is infuriating.

Other than that, Blood & Wine is fantastic and a great send off for The Witcher 3. Sad, but fantastic. Enjoy the screen shots below, which I think speak for themselves, so I’ve added no captions this week. Plus it’s a beautiful summer day outside and I’m feeling lazy. Enjoy and thanks for reading!

