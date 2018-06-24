LNLT New Rules
Armageddon War – First Look!

Armageddon War, and Burning Sands have both arrived ~

Vance Strickland, 24 June 2018

Just received my KS package for Armageddon War and here are some shrink-ripping pics!

Kickstarter basic package. Too cheap for solo expansion.

 

The main box. Love the art work.

 

Everything in the box, including 18 custom dice.

 

Rule and scenario booklet.

 

Rules in full colour and lots of examples. Point values for DYO scenarios. 15 scenarios including 1 solo mission.

 

Two copies of the double sided player aid card.

 

Five sheets of 1″ counters.

 

US and Russian troops close up. Yes, pre-rounded corners.

 

IDF and Syrian rebels also in the game.

 

Two large 22″x33″ mounted maps. Lots of desert to fight over.

 

Close up of city to protect or destroy.

 

Burning Lands expansion box. More great art.

 

Contents of expansion.

 

Rule and scenario booklet.

 

Again in full colour.

 

Another sheet of 1″ counters. Jordanian and Hezbollah combatants.

 

Another 22″x33″ map but this time more varied terrain.

 

KS stretch goal, 6 scenario branching mini campaign with force carry-over from scenario-to-scenario.

 

Branching based on winning or losing scenarios.

 

Another KS stretch goal, formation cards for all the forces.

 

Another quality product from Flying Pig Games. Can’t wait to play it.

