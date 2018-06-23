Medieval – First Look!
As the Kickstarter start to arrive, we check out what’s inside ~
Vance Strickland, 23 June 2018
Relaunching an old classic, the new version of Medieval is starting to make its way to Kickstarter backers. What’s inside the box?
Big heavy box
All the goodies contained therein.
31 page rule book.
Full colour and good sized font for easy reading.
Double sided player aid card.
6 sheets of map tiles and counters. Great artwork.
6 sets of custom player control markers. Plus wooden ships.
108 cards of all kinds.
Speaking of great artwork just look at the cards!
Great art on the large map as well.
