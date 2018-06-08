GrogHeads Central Command Location Revealed!

The secret is out ~

The GrogHeads Newsdesk, 8 June 2018

On the eve of our FIFTH time running the GrogHeads Central Command at Origins, we need to make sure everyone knows where to find us, since we’re still not labeled as “GrogHeads” in the site book

We’re pretty sure the big blue block behind us is the CABS Board Room, but we can’t independently confirm that.

So, come find us at the “War Gamers” area. Yeah, we know. We tried to get them to label it right.

Chat about it below, or in our forums, or hit our FaceBook page >>