What’s Gus Playing? Assassin’s Creed – Origins

When is "too much" actually "not enough"?

Lloyd Sabin, 4 June 2018

I love me some AssCreed. I’ve been playing the series since the first game appeared on PC 10+ years ago. Through the years my love has waxed and waned – I loved the series installments set in Crusader-era Jerusalem, very much enjoyed the installments set in Renaissance Italy, never played AssCreed: Unity, and absolutely loved AssCreed: Black Flag and its arcade portrayal of 18th century naval warfare set in the New World (mostly the Hudson River Valley and the middle Atlantic). And I loved AssCreed: Syndicate, set in 19th century, industrial revolution era London. I’ve even bought a few of the platform spin-off games, AssCreed: Russia and AssCreed: China…but still haven’t fired them up yet. I will soon. Most of all I have always enjoyed conjugating the title to AssCreed…it is the gift that keeps on giving and always makes me giggle.

It took me some time to pick up AssCreed: Origins, mostly because of the ancient Egyptian setting. That is, until I learned that it was set in roughly 50 BC, during the waning days of the Ptolemaic Dynasty in Hellenistic Egypt, with the Romans slowly encroaching, and not in the distant Old Kingdom era.

And so with my new found interest in Greek, Roman and ancient history, I lurked on Steam until Origins went on sale and got it at half price a few months ago, and just started playing literally yesterday in between bouts of Field of Glory 2 and a new campaign of Rome 2: Total War. I have about an hour and half invested so far.

The game, as all AssCreeds are, is exceedingly, heart-breakingly beautiful…the Egyptian desert and oases are amazingly rendered. Combat styles are well done, with melee and archery nicely modeled and, most-importantly, fun. There is crafting as well, and my current quest is to skin 5 suitable animals (hyenas) for skins to produce upgraded armor for myself to be better prepared to take on some formidable enemies. The story is simple but engaging , and the tomb-raiding element is very fun…it reminds me of a 21st century version of the catacomb spelunking in Pitfall 2 from all those years ago…one of my favorite games.

AssCreed games are always based on spectacle and amazement, try to wow the player at every turn, to the point where some installments got a bit bloated. Origins feels more streamlined, and players’ comments online reflect this…AssCreed has cut out some of the bloat in Origins and most gamers seem pretty satisfied with it from what I have read.

I have finished some AssCreed games in the past, but never finished later installments like Black Flag or Syndicate as they were just sprawling masses…that’s not to say I won’t in the future.

I really love the way Origins feels – even traveling on camel or horse is fun, just for the visual splendor and enjoyment of riding through the desert – so I may finish Origins more quickly than I originally thought I would.

If you don’t enjoy ‘parkour’ games or the general AssCreed game design in general, I doubt you’ll like Origins. But if you have an interest in ancient history, Origins will be hard to resist. Enjoy the images below and look for some more in the future…I expect to be playing Origins for a while!

