What’s Gus Playing? Call of Duty – Infinite Warfare pt3

Lloyd Sabin, 19 March 2018

I loved this game. A lot.

And now…the last round of my gushing praise for Call of Duty – Infinite Warfare. I loved this game. A lot. Particularly the single player campaign.

You may know this already from the gushing I did last week, and the week before that. This is it, I swear. Next week will feature a whole new game and set of screen shots to gush over. Or despise. Who knows, really?

Anything can happen when it comes to what I am playing on my PC, for I am so very fickle, hour to hour. Here, have these screenies

Clearly Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare really blew my socks off. I did not expect to enjoy it as much as I did. And it really did warrant the three sets of screen shots and the accompanying gushing. Pick it up if you haven’t yet!

For next week, I swear, something completely different.

See you then!

