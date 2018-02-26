What’s Gus Playing? Total War: Warhammer, Part 3

Danger Dwarf™ deals dastardly damage ~

Lloyd Sabin, 26 February 2018

…the next moment I have really angered some ancient gods who I did not side with and they are slicing me up like some kind of Norse turkey

Well it did not turn out very well. How did this happen? One moment I am on top of the Old World, slashing and burning like a great Nordic-based monster should be, the next moment I have really angered some ancient gods who I did not side with and they are slicing me up like some kind of Norse turkey, Chaos style.

I really gave it my all and once I had some foggy idea of what I was doing, Total War: Warhammer became a quite the digital fantasy party…everything I could have ever asked in a fantasy strategy game. The images below show my descent in to defeat and disaster from the heights of warmongering.

Enjoy them. I will be back to this game and soon…I’ll probably play as the more conventional Empire of Karl Franz next. Honestly almost every faction is looking good now that I have learned the basics…of this one faction.

Hopefully I can lead the Empire to a glorious victory. Check out future installments of this column to see where I can lead The Empire…after a good gaming-palette cleanser, of course.

Come visit next week!

Chat about it below, or in our forums, or hit our FaceBook page >>