February 26, 2018

What’s Gus Playing? Total War: Warhammer, Part 3

Danger Dwarf™ deals dastardly damage ~

Lloyd Sabin, 26 February 2018

…the next moment I have really angered some ancient gods who I did not side with and they are slicing me up like some kind of Norse turkey

Well it did not turn out very well. How did this happen? One moment I am on top of the Old World, slashing and burning like a great Nordic-based monster should be, the next moment I have really angered some ancient gods who I did not side with and they are slicing me up like some kind of Norse turkey, Chaos style.

I really gave it my all and once I had some foggy idea of what I was doing, Total War: Warhammer became a quite the digital fantasy party…everything I could have ever asked in a fantasy strategy game. The images below show my descent in to defeat and disaster from the heights of warmongering.

Enjoy them. I will be back to this game and soon…I’ll probably play as the more conventional Empire of Karl Franz next. Honestly almost every faction is looking good now that I have learned the basics…of this one faction.

Hopefully I can lead the Empire to a glorious victory. Check out future installments of this column to see where I can lead The Empire…after a good gaming-palette cleanser, of course.

Yeah that’s right…probably my last great rival, Kislev is down. Now is my time to shine!

 

 

If you say so, sure. I will devote myself to this here Nordic god. What do you mean the others will be angered? Hold on…

 

As a bonus for my evil devotion to the crow god, the rest of the world is smitten with plague! Take that, unbelievers. Little did I know the strength of the other gods, waiting in the wings, to devour my evil soul.

 

 

Still conquerin’ like there’s no tomorrow, what’s left of the Old World is crumbling.

 

Maybe I shouldn’t feel so bad about my loss…I survived almost every great power in the game, including The Empire. Meh I still feel bad.

 

See, I really did get close. But these objectives appear deceptively simple.

 

Chaos spreads. I could not control the tide. And it swallowed me up.

 

From hero to zero. Literally. No provinces, no armies, no diabolical agents, no leader…nothing. Reduced to ashes, after 400+ turns. Ignominious!

 

 

Time to cleanse the palette. A new PC game has risen on my rig!! Several actually.

 

Come visit next week!



 

