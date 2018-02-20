Hell Frozen Over – First Look!

Unboxing… er, “unbagging” LNLP’s expansion for Heroes of the Pacific~

Vance Strickland, 20 February 2018

Hell Frozen Over covers the Battle of Attu Island at the tactical level, with the LNLT system. Other games have covered this out-of-the-way fight in the Pacific Theater, including the recent War In the Wind, but this is one of the first to feature the fighting at this echelon.

Chat about it below, or in our forums, or hit our FaceBook page >>