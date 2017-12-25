What’s Gus Playing? Episode 12

GrogHeads’ rump-height rapscallion rides the ropes ~

Lloyd Sabin, 25 December 2017

I’m sure there are many games that you return to after months or even years away. This was the case for me with Assassin’s Creed: Rogue. You know, the AssCreed just after Black Flag that kept the well done naval combat but shifted settings to New York’s Hudson River Valley during the French and Indian War in the 1750s.

It’s one of those games that makes players excited to be gamers, and I can’t think of a better comment to lavish upon it!

Oh and your in-game avatar spent most of the game breaking away from his usual Assassin’s guild and worked on joining the Templars. Traitor? Turncoat? Depends on your perspective.

Rogue does give players an opportunity to explore the beautiful Hudson River Valley hinterland as well as its bigger cities like Albany and New York City, one of the only games I can recall that provides that setting. And living here in that setting 250 years later made Rogue irresistible…it just draws players in with beautiful graphics, stealthy mechanics (where you want them), a solid naval combat component, even fleet management.

Rogue is secondary to Black Flag in its popularity but it really shouldn’t be…it’s just as good. And it includes river fortress bombardments with big-ass naval mortars! What more can you ask for in an AssCreed game?

There is tons to do in Assassin’s Creed: Rogue. That and a setting that hits right in my wheelhouse has kept Rogue on my hard drive for over three years, and I honestly am a bit embarrassed that it has taken me almost two years to return. If you have never tried it out, I heartily recommend it, especially if you are an American history, naval combat or Assassin’s Creed fan in general. The setting is fresh, the combat engaging and there is never a shortage of things to do. It’s one of those games that makes players excited to be gamers, and I can’t think of a better comment to lavish upon it!

