Dragon’ Up The Past – Week 7, Life in the 90s
The (relatively) recent 90s era of Dragon ~
Brant & Jim, 8 December 2017
Tank-hunting, Stackpole talks altered reality, magic beans, and a lot of low-level modules, plus dragon kingdoms, The Princess Ark, and colorful photos of minis.
Don’t worry, there’s plenty more where this one came from – there’s 194 issues still to go!
