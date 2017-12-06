GMT’s Next War: Poland – First Look!
What’s lurking inside the game about a we-hope-it-remains-hypothetical conflict? ~
Vance Strickland, 6 December 2017
Goodies contained in the latest installment of the Next War series – Poland
2 full colour rule books, system rules and game rules.
Nice detail and chrome for the specific theatre of war.
Tons of charts and copies for each player.
4 sheets of counters. Always great to see tac nuke counters!
Counters are 9/16″, so larger than the hated 1/2″… technically. Interesting colour choice for the Russians….
Main game map 22″x34″ full colour.
Nice large hexes on the map and clear details.
Strategic layer map, also 22″x34″. Gonna need a large table for the full game.
This is the area that the main game map depicts.
Stay tuned for more coverage of this one…
