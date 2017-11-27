What’s Gus Playing? Episode 8

The low-flying lord of longswords swings his blade around Eastern Europe ~

Lloyd Sabin, 27 November 2017

With the darkness and cold this time of year, I need some comfort food and some comfort gaming as well as beer. My ultimate comfort gaming series is Total War. It just makes me feel good. And one of the best Total War games is Medieval 2.

Combine one of my favorite series with one of my favorite installments of that series and it just doesn’t get much better…unless I add one of the best mods for a Total War game…Stainless Steel! I recently installed Stainless Steel v6.4 after having issues with it for years and settling for v6.3. It works like a charm now, runs extremely smooth and I haven’t had one CTD in about 15 hours of play. Not sure what finally clicked but I’ll take it.

If you have loved the Total War series even a little, you owe it to yourself to try Stainless Steel v6.4. If you enjoyed Medieval 2, run, don’t walk, and grab it right now. You’ll need a copy of the Kingdoms expansion as well. Here, have this link. It has everything you need to get started.

I decided to play a ‘short’ campaign as the Kingdom of Poland, starting in the later medieval era in 1220 AD. And in the Polish neck of the woods there is a lot to worry about, including Kievan Rus, Novgorod, the Byzantines, Hungary, the Holy Roman Empire and the pesky pagan Lithuanians. And even though the core game is now 10+ years old, it is still more than serviceable looking to me. Check out the images below for the early years of my campaign. One thing I cannot reproduce here but deserves mentioning is the music…Stainless Steel provides a number of new, period appropriate music tracks that are just excellent. I could literally listen to them all day and not get bored.

Not bad for a game that’s over a decade old eh? More next week. Thanks for reading!

