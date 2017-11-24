November 24, 2017 Dragon' Up The Past, Featured Posts
Dragon’ Up The Past – Week 5, TANKSgiving
Yes, even our weekly video series is celebrating TANKSgiving ~
Brant & Jim, 24 November 2017
A super-sized episode that talks combat systems, fantasy artwork models, deciding what’s “fun”, celebrity appearances from years before they were famous, and TANKS!
Don’t worry, there’s plenty more where this one came from – there’s 196 issues still to go!
Chat about it below, or in our forums
