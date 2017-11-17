November 17, 2017 Dragon' Up The Past, Featured Posts
Dragon’ Up The Past – Week 4, Mano-a-Mano
Hey, someone is listening, right? ~
Brant & Jim, 17 November 2017
Man-to-man combat takes center stage in this episode, as we explore the roots of gaming through the lens of old issues of Dragon Magazine
Don’t worry, there’s plenty more where this one came from – there’s 197 issues still to go!
Chat about it below, or in our forums, or hit our FaceBook page >>
