Polyversal Kickstarter
November 3, 2017   Dragon' Up The Past, Featured Posts

Dragon’ Up The Past – Week 2, Voting on the Classics

It’s time for some more explorations into the history of the hobby ~

Brant & Jim, 3 November 2017

Another trip into the Dragon Magazine archives, as we skip around the history of the hobby.

Don’t worry, there’s plenty more where this one came from – there’s 199 issues still to go!

Chat about it below, or in our forums, or hit our FaceBook page >>

, , , , ,